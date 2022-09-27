How The Young And The Restless' Allison Lanier Really Feels About Her Soap Opera Co-Stars
It's not always easy stepping into someone's shoes as a recast in the soap world, but it happens often. The character of Summer Newman was recast on "The Young and the Restless" recently after the character's previous portrayer, Hunter King, decided to move on from the hit CBS daytime television series.
Newcomer Allison Lanier has taken over for King as the new Summer Newman in Genoa City, and so far fans have taken a genuine liking to her. Some viewers have shown support on social media, with one commenting on one of Lanier's Instagram posts, "It usually takes a long time to get used to a new face replacing a familiar one. That changed from the first episode you were on."
Lanier recently opened up about joining the cast of "The Young and The Restless," revealing how she's managed to acclimate herself on the set of the soap with her new co-stars.
Allison Lanier is having a blast on The Young and the Restless
In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Allison Lanier opened up about her "The Young and the Restless" co-stars. Speaking about Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), she called him both "warm and welcoming," and said that she's spent a lot of time learning from Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers). She also had nothing but good things to say about her on-screen love interest, Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), who she has been spending a lot of time in front of the cameras with, as detailed by Soaps.com. "He has honestly made me super-comfortable from day one. We have a great working relationship and we always want to run lines together. He's from a town right next to where I'm from in Georgia," Lanier explained.
Lanier also added that she knew she had some pretty big shoes to fill when she took over Hunter King's role as Summer Newman. She said, "Hunter King is an amazing actress and she was very loved on the show, so it's honestly just an honor to try to do this justice. That said, I've tried to make the character my own by not replicating what Hunter brought to Summer. So I have to bring my own energy and evolve from there."
We have a feeling that Lanier has managed to exceed everyone's expectations so far.