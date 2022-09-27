How The Young And The Restless' Allison Lanier Really Feels About Her Soap Opera Co-Stars

It's not always easy stepping into someone's shoes as a recast in the soap world, but it happens often. The character of Summer Newman was recast on "The Young and the Restless" recently after the character's previous portrayer, Hunter King, decided to move on from the hit CBS daytime television series.

Newcomer Allison Lanier has taken over for King as the new Summer Newman in Genoa City, and so far fans have taken a genuine liking to her. Some viewers have shown support on social media, with one commenting on one of Lanier's Instagram posts, "It usually takes a long time to get used to a new face replacing a familiar one. That changed from the first episode you were on."

Lanier recently opened up about joining the cast of "The Young and The Restless," revealing how she's managed to acclimate herself on the set of the soap with her new co-stars.