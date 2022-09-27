One Of The Key Figures In Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Has Passed Away

On June 2, 1953, 27 million people watched the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on TV; hers was the first coronation of a monarch to ever be televised. The queen had previously made notes about her father's coronation, with the then 11-year-old writing (via Vanity Fair), "At the end the service got rather boring as it was all prayers."

Clearly, the young princess had certain ideas about how coronations should go. While it's not certain if she managed to cut down on any potential boredom for her own coronation, she did have a direct hand in designing her coronation gown. British fashion designer Norman Hartnell — who also designed the queen's lavish wedding dress — worked with the queen to design the white duchesse satin dress. Caroline de Guitaut, the curator of a Windsor Castle exhibit that displayed the dress as part of the queen's Platinum Jubilee, told People that it was Elizabeth's idea to add pearls and beads to the dress. "And also that he should incorporate the emblems of the nations of which she would become Queen, the independent states such as Australia and New Zealand and so on," she added.

On the day of her coronation, Elizabeth was attended by maids of honor who were tasked with helping hold her long train as she moved through Westminster Abbey, per People. The youngest, Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton — later Lady Mary Russell — was 19 years old for the coronation, and she passed away at the age of 88 the day before the queen's state funeral — another event that Elizabeth had a hand in planning.