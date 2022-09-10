The Queen Had A Heavy Hand In Planning Her Upcoming Funeral

The death of Queen Elizabeth II triggered the start of multiple "operations" which she had a role in planning.

The most well-known is Operation: London Bridge, which dictates the plans for the queen's funeral, down to how royal family members and staff in royal households should dress during the official mourning period. The plans also call for a state funeral, the first since former Prime Minister Winston Churchill's in 1965, the Daily Mail reports.

Before a funeral can happen, however, what's known as Operation: Unicorn has to take place. Leaked by Politico in 2021, Operation: Unicorn is the codename for the plan in place should the queen die at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. At the time, Politico reported that the queen's coffin would be transported to London by train. Before that happens, the queen will be brought from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, which Vogue explains is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland. After, she will be taken to St. Giles' Cathedral by a procession, where she will stay for 24 hours.

According to The Guardian, there is also a backup plan should the queen's coffin need to be transported by plane rather than train. Called Operation: Overstudy in Politico's leaked plans, details include a processional to and from Buckingham Palace.

Some details, such as how long the national mourning period will be, were left to be decided by King Charles III. However, the majority of the funeral planning was done by the queen.