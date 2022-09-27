Prince Harry Was Allegedly Denied An Important Meeting Before Megxit Occurred

Valentine Low, the royal correspondent for the United Kingdom's publication The Times, has published a new book about the inner workings of the royal family, per Tatler. There were many interesting facts revealed in the book, which is titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," including that King Charles III is a demanding boss and the drama between members of the staff gets in the way of their jobs. However, it was the struggle between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II before his departure for the United States that has royal fans talking.

When it came to fixing things with the queen before Harry left his royal duties, Low writes in an excerpt released by The Times, "Harry seemed to be under the impression that they could just sort it out by email before he and Meghan got back to London on January 6, [2020]." However, he would learn this matter required meeting in person to hash it out.

Sadly, Harry was told he could not meet with his grandmother until late January. "This went down incredibly badly," Low claims. "It fed into the narrative that they were not being taken seriously by the palace machinery, or by the rest of the family. The message was conveyed to him that the queen had been confused about her diary, and was no longer available," Low continued. "Harry was incensed because it was not true: the courtiers had got in the way." Harry considered driving straight to his grandmother to talk there and then, but did not go through with it.