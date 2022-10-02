This Jen Shah Moment In The RHOSLC Season 3 Premiere Did Not Age Well

Legal troubles are nothing new when it comes to the "Real Housewives" franchise, from Erika Jayne's never-ending legal saga to Teresa Giudice's arrest. At this point, we should be used to it, and yet nothing quite matched the juicy drama that unfolded when it came to Jen Shah's legal drama. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" won fans over immediately. Still, they really earned their title as a fan-favorite franchise with their second season as everyone watched Homeland Security barge onto the scene from the edge of their seats, per People.

The long wait for Season 3 of "RHOSLC" has definitely not been a boring one. After watching a season of Shah adamantly denying any involvement in the charges of telemarketing fraud and money laundering against her, things took a shocking turn when the time came for her plea, per Us Weekly. Whether on the show or on social media, Shah has been far from silent when claiming her innocence. This is why she sent shockwaves through the internet when she chose to plead guilty to committing wire fraud. Shah's statement made it very clear that she "agreed with others to commit wire fraud" and "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry," per NBC News.

Considering Season 3 was filmed before the guilty plea, the season is likely to be filled with Shah moments that haven't aged well — and she's already given us a big one in the premiere episode.