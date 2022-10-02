This Jen Shah Moment In The RHOSLC Season 3 Premiere Did Not Age Well
Legal troubles are nothing new when it comes to the "Real Housewives" franchise, from Erika Jayne's never-ending legal saga to Teresa Giudice's arrest. At this point, we should be used to it, and yet nothing quite matched the juicy drama that unfolded when it came to Jen Shah's legal drama. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" won fans over immediately. Still, they really earned their title as a fan-favorite franchise with their second season as everyone watched Homeland Security barge onto the scene from the edge of their seats, per People.
The long wait for Season 3 of "RHOSLC" has definitely not been a boring one. After watching a season of Shah adamantly denying any involvement in the charges of telemarketing fraud and money laundering against her, things took a shocking turn when the time came for her plea, per Us Weekly. Whether on the show or on social media, Shah has been far from silent when claiming her innocence. This is why she sent shockwaves through the internet when she chose to plead guilty to committing wire fraud. Shah's statement made it very clear that she "agreed with others to commit wire fraud" and "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry," per NBC News.
Considering Season 3 was filmed before the guilty plea, the season is likely to be filled with Shah moments that haven't aged well — and she's already given us a big one in the premiere episode.
Jen Shah was adamant that she was innocent...before pleading guilty
Season 2 of "RHOSLC" was undeniably all about the accusations against Jen Shah. While fans expected Season 3 to likely be all about her trial, it became clear from the Bravo promo that each of the ladies had their own feuds to engage in all season. But of course, Shah's larger-than-life energy and shocking legal drama still gets a little screen time. The premiere episode showed a much calmer Shah opening up about "downsizing" her home and her team. However, Shah probably should have held her tongue once she started speaking about the charges made against her — the Bravo producers are likely frothing at how badly her statements have now aged.
Shah addressed her imminent trial at the time, and she especially expressed confusion as to why she was the only remaining defendant going to trial. She shared, "I have no idea why they've taken a plea deal but I'm not going to take a plea deal when I'm not guilty, I'm innocent." Yikes. It's clear now that Shah's guilty plea was never part of the plan.
Speaking to Page Six about the plea, now-friend Meredith Marks shared that she was just as shocked by it as everyone else despite being close to Shah in the lead-up to the trial. Marks explained, "It was surprising that she took a plea — it was surprising, for sure, that she took a plea. Because, if anything, I thought that she would at least go to trial." Here's hoping the change in plea gets explored throughout the already juicy season of "RHOSLC."