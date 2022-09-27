Prince Harry Is Reportedly Trying To Slim Down The More Salacious Stories In His Memoir

Too little, too late? Ever since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, first announced that he was writing a memoir, rumors have swirled about what he might reveal in print. Publisher Random House has promised it will be a simple telling of "the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," but many are skeptical. After all, the prince has already pulled a number of shocking moves in recent years, from "Megxit" to the Oprah interview. If he was bold enough to accuse the palace of racism and call his father and brother "trapped" in their royal roles, what could stop him from wielding a poison pen (or rather, laptop) and totally trashing his family in print?

Royal expert and former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown recently told the Daily Beast that Camilla, Queen Consort, "lives in dread" of what the prince's book might say about her. Many fans of the late Princess Diana are still resentful about Camilla's affair with then-Prince Charles, and it's widely thought that Harry still holds no love for his stepmother. Camilla eventually earned the respect of both Queen Elizabeth and the public at large, but that could all come crashing down if the memoir portrays her as a home wrecker.

Brown and other palace watchers have said that Prince Harry needs to drop his memoir altogether if he wants to reunite with his family. Now comes word that he's at least trying to soften the blow.