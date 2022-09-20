Experts Agree Prince Harry Needs To Drop One Thing If He Wants To Reunite The Royal Family

As far as former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown is concerned, Prince Harry has no chance of making things right with his family if he insists on releasing his memoir. According to the Daily Mail, during an appearance on the British chat show "Lorraine," Brown acknowledged the Duke of Sussex still potentially "has a big role to play" in the monarchy, but if he's serious about reconciling, the memoir has to go.

The royal expert mused on how "this is an incredible moment to be used," especially since everybody is rooting for the brothers to work things out after seeing them back together again, "but unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust." Her comments echo those of Richard Fitzwilliams and Phil Dampier, who told the Daily Mail publishing the book would be a mistake.

The coming years are going to be very busy for King Charles III, and the Prince and Princess of Wales can't be expected to do everything — nor will they want to, with three young kids at home. Moreover, if the Sussexes rejoin the family they could do more good too. Last week, following extensive reports that the prince was going to push forward with releasing the memoir regardless of everything that was going on, a source clarified to The Telegraph that it won't come out until early 2023, out of respect for the queen.