Here's Who Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Racehorses Now Belong To

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is heartbreaking on many levels. The world has lost a distinguished leader, while her family has had to say goodbye to a dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her staff members have lost an employer whose preferences they knew intimately, from her morning tea to the brooches she chose carefully for each outfit.

The queen also leaves behind the animals she loved so dearly. Her fondness for her dogs was well known, and she and her sister Princess Margaret also accidentally created a new hybrid breed when the princess's dachshund mated with one of the queen's corgis. The result: a unique pup known as a dorgi (via People). Fittingly, the queen's two dogs were at her bedside during her final days (via ET), and Sandy and Muick also stood guard at Windsor on the day of the funeral.

Her horses were her other passion. She was in the saddle from the time she was 3 years old, per Insider, and received her first pony the following year. Over her 96 year lifetime, it's thought that the queen owned more than 100 horses. Among them was her favorite Fell pony, Emma, whom she rode regularly despite doctors' recommendations to take it easy. The pony also wore a sentimental item to the queen's funeral: one of the queen's signature headscarves.

As of publication, the palace hadn't announced who would be taking over Emma's care, but a very prominent royal will be claiming some of the queen's other proud mounts.