Meghan Markle Picks Up Where She Left Off Before Whirlwind UK Trip
In the first week of September 2022, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to the UK for a few engagements (via Town & Country). First, they attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5, followed by an event for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. After flying back from Germany, they had planned to attend the WellChild Awards 2022 but had to cancel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The WellChild Awards would have been their last event before returning to the United States to reunite with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Instead, they extended their stay in Britain to mourn the loss of the late monarch with the rest of the royal family. During this time, Meghan reportedly pushed back the release of an episode from her podcast "Archetypes" and canceled an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (via Page Six).
Having reportedly left the UK a day after the queen's state funeral (via Hello!), the couple continued the royal mourning period at their home in California. However, this period officially ended on September 27, per Sky News, and now all members of the royal family can continue their official duties — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Harry & Meghan are taking some time off work
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is picking up right where she left off by releasing the next episode of her podcast "Archetypes." Set for release on October 4, it will feature guest star Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling "in a conversation about Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry," according to Variety. A message on the podcast's Spotify page confirms that "regularly scheduled episodes will resume" from this date.
There was potential for the episode to be released this week, but the couple is reportedly focusing on spending time with their children, having not seen them for over a week (via Hello!). This will most likely include school pick-ups and drop-offs, which Archie is a huge fan of. "He's so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice," journalist Allison P. Davis wrote in her profile of the duchess for The Cut. "She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."
Regarding future events, Meghan Markle may return to the UK to collect an award from an event in London. According to The Sun, the duchess has been "offered one of the top awards of the evening" at the GQ Awards, which will be held at the Tate Modern in November 2022.