Meghan Markle Picks Up Where She Left Off Before Whirlwind UK Trip

In the first week of September 2022, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to the UK for a few engagements (via Town & Country). First, they attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5, followed by an event for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. After flying back from Germany, they had planned to attend the WellChild Awards 2022 but had to cancel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The WellChild Awards would have been their last event before returning to the United States to reunite with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Instead, they extended their stay in Britain to mourn the loss of the late monarch with the rest of the royal family. During this time, Meghan reportedly pushed back the release of an episode from her podcast "Archetypes" and canceled an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (via Page Six).

Having reportedly left the UK a day after the queen's state funeral (via Hello!), the couple continued the royal mourning period at their home in California. However, this period officially ended on September 27, per Sky News, and now all members of the royal family can continue their official duties — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.