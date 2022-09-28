Melania Trump's Christmas Ornament NFTs Tease Out Early Bah Humbugs And Festive Supporters

Fact: Whatever Melania Trump does, some people will tear her apart while others will celebrate it. The latest iteration of this phenomenon comes courtesy of the former first lady's recent announcement on Twitter that her NFT game is expanding to offer Christmas ornaments for charity.

Per Fox News, the proceeds from the sales of the brass ornaments, designed by Trump herself and which come with corresponding non fungible tokens, will help fund scholarships for kids in foster care. The collection of six ornaments include "The Christmas Star," as well as other traditional holiday symbols.

In a statement, Trump noted, "My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, the star embodies this spirit. My hope is for families across the world to use the Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive purpose, aspirations and values as we enter the new year."

Despite her merry words, some bah humbugs came out early in the season to express their not-so-bright thoughts about Trump's new project.