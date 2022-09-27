The Number Of Times Donald Trump's Family Has Used Truth Social Might Surprise You

Reports that Donald Trump's social media baby Truth Social is on the fritz have been circulating for weeks. The former president denies that his platform has seen lower-than-expected "truthing" or that the company owes one of its vendors a mini-fortune. But one undeniable shortcoming is that the Truth Social app is still not compatible for Android users (via Reuters). Another fact Trump can't dispute is how often his own family members are going onto the app.

First, it's important to note that Trump himself uses the app hourly. His account is followed by 4.11 million people. To put that in context, Trump had — wait for it — over 80 million followers on Twitter in 2020 (via The Washington Post).

The app itself has about 2 million active users according to Statista — and while yes, some of those include Trump insiders like Donald Trump Jr. and Melania, the former first lady, who is actually truthing often? Intelligencer looked at the truthing habits of Trump family members ranging from Ivanka to Jared Kushner and what they found is pretty surprising.