Cady McClain's Real-Life Tragedy Brought Abigail's Death On Days Of Our Lives To A Whole New Level

If you're a fan of daytime television, then Cady McClain is likely a very familiar face. The actress is no stranger to TV and she's appeared in a number of roles during her long career. Over the years, McClain has appeared on shows such as "St. Elsewhere," "Spenser: For Hire," "Cheers," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (via IMDb). However, it's been McClain's soap opera characters that have landed her the most fame.

McClain earned her very first soap opera role in 1988 when she was cast as the character of Dixie Cooney on the beloved sudser "All My Children." Sadly, in 2007, Dixie was killed when she ate a stack of poisonous pancakes and fell victim to a serial killer dubbed the Satin Slayer (via Soaps). In 2002, McClain headed over to "As The World Turns" to take over the role of Rosanna Cabot from actress Yvonne Perry. In 2014, McClain replaced actress Cynthia Watros on "The Young and the Restless" when she stepped into the role of Kelly Andrews (via Soap Central).

However, McClain has most recently been seen in Salem as she stepped in to fill the role of Jennifer Horton on "Days of Our Lives" during a time of absence for actress Melissa Reeves and she's knocking it out of the park with some very emotional material.