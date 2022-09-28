Katie Couric Opens Up About Devastating Health News

Journalist Katie Couric is no stranger to receiving scary health news. Back in 1998, her first husband, Jay Monahan died from stage four metastatic colon cancer at the age of 42 (via People).

Couric was left to raise two young daughters on her own, Ellie who was six, and Carrie who was just two at the time. The "Today Show" alumni told People that, Monahan's death forever changed her, "I understand the fragility of life in a way that will always be with me."

Couric went on to co-found Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that brings awareness to the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to Today.

The former news anchor began dating banker John Molner in 2012, after being introduced by a friend (per The U.S. Sun). "He had me at hello," she said. The couple got married in June 2014. Now Couric is sharing her own devastating health diagnosis.