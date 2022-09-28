Mike Tindall Is Praising The Royal Family For One Major Reason

Mike Tindall officially joined the royal family when he married Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips, on July 30, 2011 (via Town & Country). Now parents to three young children, Mike and Zara first met in Australia in 2003 while she was traveling and the former pro-rugby player was at the World Cup. They became friends and started dating in 2004.

As his relationship with Zara progressed, Mike's family was a little anxious. "I think [my mother] was still a little bit shocked, but [my parents] were both fine with it," Mike told the Daily Mail in 2011. "My grandma was a bit more nervous, because for her generation the Royal Family is massive."

His connection to the queen goes back even further. "I first met her in 1992 when I was at school, because I was at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, and it was our 400th anniversary so she came to the school for fun," the sports star shared on his podcast, "The Good, the Bad, & the Rugby." "I was in a science class when she came in. We got to say hello to her then."

Mike jokingly added, "I didn't tell her I was going to be in the family before you knew it. That would have been great foresight."

Humor aside, Mike also used the podcast as an opportunity to compliment the royal family during this difficult time.