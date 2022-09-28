Stephen Nichols Hints At Another Hero Mission For John, Steve, And Roman On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" viewers recently watched fan-favorite characters Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) come together in hopes of saving the women they love, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), per Daily Soap Dish. The three men all have experience working in law enforcement and have been a part of many shocking plot twists through the years. So when their partners were kidnapped by a devious villain known as Orpheus (George DelHoyo), they were forced to work together in hopes of finding the women (via Soap Dirt). The guys were tasked when solving an intricate puzzle to learn the location of their loved ones.

Eventually, Kayla, Marlena, and Kate were saved. However, they weren't in the clear. Soon after they were rescued from their captivity, all three women began to fall ill. Orpheus later contacted Steve, John, and Roman to reveal that the kidnapping had all been a setup to ensure that he could infect the ladies with a deadly toxin (via Soaps). Orpheus later told the trio that they would be forced to watch their loved ones die as a part of the vendetta that he holds against Roman.

Now, it appears that Steve, John, and Roman might have to work together again to save the lives of their beloved partners.