Stephen Nichols Hints At Another Hero Mission For John, Steve, And Roman On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers recently watched fan-favorite characters Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) come together in hopes of saving the women they love, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), per Daily Soap Dish. The three men all have experience working in law enforcement and have been a part of many shocking plot twists through the years. So when their partners were kidnapped by a devious villain known as Orpheus (George DelHoyo), they were forced to work together in hopes of finding the women (via Soap Dirt). The guys were tasked when solving an intricate puzzle to learn the location of their loved ones.
Eventually, Kayla, Marlena, and Kate were saved. However, they weren't in the clear. Soon after they were rescued from their captivity, all three women began to fall ill. Orpheus later contacted Steve, John, and Roman to reveal that the kidnapping had all been a setup to ensure that he could infect the ladies with a deadly toxin (via Soaps). Orpheus later told the trio that they would be forced to watch their loved ones die as a part of the vendetta that he holds against Roman.
Now, it appears that Steve, John, and Roman might have to work together again to save the lives of their beloved partners.
Steve, John, and Roman appear to be on the case
According to Soap Hub, it's currently unknown how Kayla Brady, Marlena Evans, and Kate Roberts will be saved from the deadly illness they're currently facing. However, there are a number of ways that things could go down. Kayla, who is a doctor herself, may find a cure. However, another Salem doctor like Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) might also be able to help cure the women. Of course, Steve Johnson, John Black, and Roman Brady will all do their best to figure out a way to save their loved ones as well.
This week, Stephen Nichols took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself with co-stars Josh Taylor and Drake Hogestyn and teased another team-up. "The 3 Musketeers — we must be on a mission!" the "Days of Our Lives" actor captioned the clip. In the video, Nichols embraced his co-stars and told fans that when the three of them were together, drama wasn't far behind.
Nichols may be offering a bit of a look at what's to come for Steve, John, and Roman, and it seems that the three men will be ready to do whatever it takes to save their partners and bring Orpheus to justice. So, it seems that "Days of Our Lives" viewers can expect big things from the fan-favorite characters in the near future.