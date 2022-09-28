The List's Exclusive Survey Shows How Many Days Women Wear Their Bra Before They Wash It

It's every pre-teen's dream and every woman's nightmare: wearing a bra. Bras are a staple in modern fashion, a functional undergarment worn to keep breasts supported. But wearing a bra is not the pinnacle of womanhood we imagined when we were younger: poking underwires, awkward fits, and chaffed chests are just a few of the struggles that come with wearing a bra.

Bra problems are extremely common: finding the right size is a lifelong struggle, and the quality can vary drastically by brand. Trying to find a bra that's both comfortable and cute is practically unheard of for most people, especially for our larger-chested besties who need more than a bralette to be supported. And once you finally find one with the right fit and feel, you look at the price tag and realize bras are so expensive.

According to The New York Times, even with viral trends that search for more comfortable alternatives to bras, and the efforts to destigmatize being braless in public, a good majority of female-presenting people wear bras on a daily basis. Just like any other garment, bras need to be properly washed and cared for, especially after going through so much trouble to find the perfect one. But there's one thing we've never quite figured out: how often should you actually wash your bras? Determined to find an answer, The List conducted a survey asking 600 people, "How many days do you wear your bra before washing it?"