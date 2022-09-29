Inside The Startling Assumption Donald Trump Made About Staffers Of Color

Donald Trump made a remarkable transformation from real estate tycoon to popular reality-show host in the early 2000s (who can ever forget his catchphrase, "You're fired?"). Then he transformed yet again into a most unexpected resident of the White House. But despite his best efforts, the former president can't seem to transform away his reputation for racial insensitivity.

Trump has come under fire many times for comments disparaging people of color, according to NPR. He famously tried to cast doubt on Barack Obama's American citizenship, insisting that the president was born in Kenya, not Hawaii. His criticism of undocumented immigrants from Mexico included many allegations that the asylum seekers were actually criminals out to cause havoc. When pressed, Trump has condemned the actions of white supremacists at protest scenes like Portland and Charlottesville, but at the same time, he has said radical left-wingers were equally to blame for violent acts, via The Washington Post.

Now, a new biography alleges that the former president made an embarrassing racial gaffe shortly after taking his oath of office — and it happened right inside the White House. The blunder suggests that Trump takes a stereotypical view of the role that people of color play in society.