Coolio's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

The entertainment world is in shock following the heartbreaking death of rapper Coolio. According to TMZ, who broke the sad news, the legendary rapper was visiting a friend when he collapsed on the floor. Coolio was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, who believe he possibly suffered a cardiac arrest. The Grammy winner was just 59 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but no drugs or paraphernalia were found at the scene and there were no signs of foul play either.

An autopsy and toxicology report should provide further answers. Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez, revealed his friend raised the alarm after the rapper went to the bathroom and didn't come out after a long time. Per People, the rapper, who found massive success in the nineties following the release of the hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," which featured in the Michelle Pfeiffer-led movie "Dangerous Minds," was born in Pennsylvania but moved to Compton, California shortly afterward.

"Gangsta's Paradise" reigned supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight, ultimately nabbing a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996. Although his heyday was a while ago, Coolio's influence is still keenly felt throughout the music industry, and he unsurprisingly earned a pretty penny during his lengthy career.