Joe Biden's Latest Flub Will Have You Cringing

Joe Biden has probably made peace with the fact that he is gaffe-prone, as have his supporters. Voters sure didn't mind that the Democrats is a slip-up machine, with his typical verbal vomit not really having much consequence in most cases (via USA Today). For instance, take the time the commander in chief referred to his VP Kamala Harris as the president. We all know Biden is really the president — no harm, no foul.

But the POTUS' latest flub is even more cringeworthy than when Biden said the first lady's husband had tested positive for coronavirus this past March, when in fact it was second gentleman Douglas Emhoff who was sick. Because in this instance, the 79-year-old called out a recently-deceased member of Congress during a hunger conference, seemingly unaware of her high-profile accident (via AOL).

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Biden wondered aloud while thanking the organizers of the meeting, which included Jackie Walorski, who tragically passed away in a headline-making car crash over the summer (via Reuters).

Later, his press secretary waved away the cringe-inducing moment.