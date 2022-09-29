The Surprising Skill Prince George Is Learning For School

Mini royal Prince George courted controversy earlier this week when it emerged he had reportedly given a bold warning to his classmates. According to Page Six, in her upcoming book, "The New Royals," Katie Nicholl reveals George allegedly warned fellow schoolchildren, who were apparently picking on him, "My dad will be king so you better watch out." William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are already actively preparing their kids — especially George, who's the eldest — for their future roles in the monarchy.

At the same time, the dedicated parents are also "keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty" too early in their lives. British historian Robert Lacey suspects the conversations began around George's seventh birthday, though, because Prince William is adamant about ensuring the royal family changes with the times. George, as his eldest child, will be instrumental in making that happen.

Alongside younger siblings Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, George just started the fall semester at a new school in Windsor, where his family recently relocated. Hello! magazine confirmed the trio's first day went well, with the kids eager to get started. As well as getting used to a brand new environment, and adjusting to being there together, George is also tackling a new life skill.