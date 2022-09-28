The Bold Warning Prince George Reportedly Gave His Classmates

George Alexander Louis is in most respects an average 9-year-old boy. He goes to school, does his homework, has a firm bedtime, and enjoys watching sports and playing outdoors with his siblings. But as Prince George, he's a bit different from his classmates, and his future is pretty well sealed. Unless he opts to abdicate, he will one day take the throne as King of England, just as his grandfather King Charles III is doing now.

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are determined to give their children as happy and normal a childhood as they themselves enjoyed. Royals watcher Duncan Larcombe once told OK!, "You can see that George is full of beans and full of fun. And if William and Kate get this right with him, he could literally have the world's greatest upbringing because he wouldn't have to worry about things that might worry a normal eight-year-old."

The perks of palace life aren't too shabby, either. The young prince got to see the Wimbledon tennis tournament for the first time in the summer of 2022, though he was a bit uncomfortable in the suit he had to wear (via People). He also got a plum spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony to see the Trooping the Colour procession in honor of the Platinum Jubilee of his late great-granny, Queen Elizabeth.

However, despite his parents' best efforts to keep him down-to-earth, Prince George did show a bit of a royal attitude the other day.