The Bold Warning Prince George Reportedly Gave His Classmates
George Alexander Louis is in most respects an average 9-year-old boy. He goes to school, does his homework, has a firm bedtime, and enjoys watching sports and playing outdoors with his siblings. But as Prince George, he's a bit different from his classmates, and his future is pretty well sealed. Unless he opts to abdicate, he will one day take the throne as King of England, just as his grandfather King Charles III is doing now.
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are determined to give their children as happy and normal a childhood as they themselves enjoyed. Royals watcher Duncan Larcombe once told OK!, "You can see that George is full of beans and full of fun. And if William and Kate get this right with him, he could literally have the world's greatest upbringing because he wouldn't have to worry about things that might worry a normal eight-year-old."
The perks of palace life aren't too shabby, either. The young prince got to see the Wimbledon tennis tournament for the first time in the summer of 2022, though he was a bit uncomfortable in the suit he had to wear (via People). He also got a plum spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony to see the Trooping the Colour procession in honor of the Platinum Jubilee of his late great-granny, Queen Elizabeth.
However, despite his parents' best efforts to keep him down-to-earth, Prince George did show a bit of a royal attitude the other day.
Prince George played the king card with a classmate
In her new book, "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown," author Katie Nicholls recounts an alleged incident that occurred between Prince George and some schoolmates who were giving him grief. Per Page Six, the young prince allegedly confronted his tormentors and warned, "My dad will be king, so you better watch out!"
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, probably weren't happy about that, but it's true that they are starting to ease their oldest child into his future role. The suit he wore to watch Wimbledon is typical of the whole new look Prince George will be sporting in public. A source has also told The Mirror that William and Kate began talking to George in 2020 about the responsibilities he will have to assume one day. Sadly, Queen Elizabeth will not be able to advise George on the monarchy the way she did when Prince William was growing up. During her walkabout of Windsor Castle, Princess Kate noted to the throngs of people that George understands the loss of the queen better than his younger siblings (per Newsweek).
Watching the funeral with his parents and sister, the young royal looked every inch the future king — except for the moment after the funeral when George mischievously stuck out his tongue at camera crews from his seat on his way back to Windsor.