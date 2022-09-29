Why 'Kardashiankore' May Never Be A Trend

Everything Kim Kardashian does is widely admired and copied. Take her SKIMS line of body-shaping undergarments. The brand has grown to a valuation over $3 billion, while sales in 2021 generated a jaw-dropping $275 million (via Yahoo!). The star's new reality series "The Kardashians" scored Hulu its biggest premiere viewership ever (via Variety). However, when it comes to Kardashian's newest venture, well, fans just aren't feeling it.

As companion products to her skincare line, aptly named SKKN, the mom of four has released a set of bathroom accessories (via AD). The offering includes a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and a waste basket that are all made of, wait for it, concrete. About the designs, Kardashian said, "I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really zen to me." She added her products are based on the minimalistic look of her own home, which as fans know from watching "The Kardashians," is right on target.

While the products won't be available until October 6 according to E! News, fans are already bashing the high prices and unappealing look of the line.