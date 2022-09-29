Michelle Pfeiffer's Tribute To Coolio Will Break Your Heart

Following the heartbreaking death of Coolio at the age of 59, its only natural for his fans to reminisce and share their love of the music he made — particularly his staple track "Gangsta's Paradise," featuring L.V. Released in 1995, which won them a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Partially inspired by Stevie Wonder's "Pastime Paradise," the song was featured on the soundtrack of "Dangerous Minds," starring Michelle Pfeiffer. In the 1995 film, she played LouAnne Johnson, a former marine who applies for a job at an inner-city high school. Adapted from the autobiography "My Posse Don't Do Homework" by LouAnne Johnson, the movie is based on the author's experience teaching a group of rebellious students, some involved in gangs and street crime.

While the film didn't receive rave reviews at the time, it was undoubtedly boosted by the immense success of "Gangsta's Paradise" (via Far Out magazine) and its accompanying music video, in which Pfeiffer reprised her role opposite Coolio and L.V.