Prince Andrew's Scandal Is About To Take Over Headlines Yet Again

Poor King Charles II. Just when the headlines about Prince Andrew were dying down, there's another reminder of all the scandals involving his brother. Andrew, Duke of York, has been a one-person PR disaster for the royal family for years. When the prince was younger, the press nicknamed him "Randy Andy" (via The Guardian), and Queen Elizabeth's second son brought one of the royal family's scandalous romances into the headlines by dating actress Koo Stark (via The U.S. Sun). The Duke of York was also named "Air Miles Andy" for his shady travel habits, and the press reported on Andrew's lavish spending for years.

Even during the queen's funeral and mourning events, Andrew managed to behave badly. A clip of Andrew and his daughter had Twitter seeing red as the prince appeared to touch his daughter's bottom in a not-so-fatherly way while looking at the tributes to Queen Elizabeth. One royal fan commented on the video of Andrew and his daughter by tweeting: "Prince Andrew is an absolute predator and the fact the queen supported him is unforgivable. That's his daughter by the way." Another royal watcher tweeted: "He needs to be disowned by the family and removed from the line of succession." And it seems Andrew's scandal is about to take over headlines yet again.