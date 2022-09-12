Why A Clip Of Prince Andrew And His Daughter Has Twitter Seeing Red

As the royal family mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they are well aware that people around the world are also grieving this profound loss. Fans were overjoyed to see the reunion of Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — as well as their wives – to greet mourners outside of the gates of Windsor Castle.

And, at Balmoral in Scotland, three out of the queen's four children looked at the tributes left outside the estate. Prince Andrew was on hand, accompanied by his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, per Newsweek. It was clearly an emotional moment for all three, with Andrew consoling Eugenie at one point. The moment was captured on video, and in the clip, Andrew can be seen pulling Eugenie in for a hug.

He then bends down to inspect some of the tributes left by the public, and what happened next had many Twitter users seeing red. As Andrew makes his way to the ground, his hand appears to slowly graze his daughter's backside.

"Oh god I'm gonna be sick," responded one person on Twitter. "Allegedly the Queen's favorite son, which says nothing about her powers of judging decency," tweeted another.

The prince has mostly stayed out of the public eye since he settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre. But, while his attendance at the queen's funeral might cause controversy, he is expected to play an important role in the services, via Daily Mail.