The Unexpected Reason Whoopi Goldberg Says She Could Run For President

Whoopi Goldberg has never served in the U.S. Congress, but this is no deal-breaker for running for office — neither did the 45th president, Donald Trump. She never graduated from college, either, having dropped out of high school (via OK!). However, in 2003, she was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. If you want to get technical about it, she does meet the Constitution's basic requirements to run for president. This means she was born in the United States (New York City, to be specific), has lived in the country for at least 14 years, and is at least 35 years old (via Official Guide to Government Information and Services).

In addition to her acting career, Goldberg has written a number of children's books. She also belongs to a rare group of people known as EGOTs — an acronym for the top creative awards in the country: Emmy (for TV), Grammy (for music), Oscar (for film), and Tony (for theater) (via ABC). Goldberg's Oscar, for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Ghost," honored her scene-stealing performance as Oda Mae Brown, the phony mystic with a heart of gold.

The role proved that whether she's the star of the show or part of an ensemble, Goldberg always makes her presence known. And since 2007, when she joined "The View," she's been doing just that.