Miles Teller's Reaction To Meeting William And Catherine Is Extremely Relatable

Even actors appearing in the year's biggest blockbuster can get star struck. The stars of "Top Gun: Maverick" — including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell — were in attendance at the movie's Royal Film Performance screening in London, per Telegraph. The film was the 72nd Royal Film Performance, with proceeds from the ticket sales benefitting The Film and TV Charity, a charity that supports people working behind the scenes in the UK's film and television industry.

While the crowds were undoubtedly excited to see the film's stars, two special guests stole the spotlight: William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple walked the red carpet, with Kate dressed in an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret gown and William outfitted in a midnight blue Alexander McQueen velvet dinner jacket, per The U.S. Sun. Before the screening, Cruise — who was at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee — took the opportunity to introduce William and Kate to his "Top Gun" costars.

"They came out and greeted us and with a jet standing right behind us, the craziest way to meet the royals," actor Jay Ellis told People. "As you can imagine, they were absolutely amazing, obviously huge fans of the original film."

But before they could meet the future king and queen consort, Teller explained that the actors were given a list of "dos and don'ts." Unfortunately, he forgot most of them when he came face-to-face with William and Kate.