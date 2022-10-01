Thora Birch Admits The Biggest Challenge Of Making The Gabby Petito Story - Exclusive

Thora Birch is best known for her successful acting career, which began back in 1988 when she was just 4 years old. As a child actor, Birch became one of the most ubiquitous, thanks to roles in the TV series "Parenthood" and on the big screen as the daughter of Harrison Ford's character in "Patriot Games" and its sequel, "Clear and Present Danger." She also had memorable roles in such hit movies as "Hocus Pocus" and "American Beauty," winning acclaim for her performance in 2001's "Ghost World." Birch has continued to be a sought-after actor in adult roles as well, with recent projects including "The Walking Dead" (playing Whisperer Gamma) and the upcoming "Addams Family" spin-off for Netflix, "Wednesday."

Now, Birch is demonstrating a whole new set of skills as she makes her directorial debut in "The Gabby Petito Story." The new Lifetime movie tells the tragic true story of Gabby Petito, who was murdered by fiancé Brian Laundrie while they journeyed on a "van life" trip across America.

In an exclusive interview with The List, Thora Birch detailed the biggest challenge she faced while directing her first-ever movie.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on its website.