Royal Historian Says Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie Might Be Losing Their Titles

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son ascended to the throne and became King Charles III. Even before his mother's passing, though, Charles was reportedly looking into significant changes to the British royal family, including a slimmed down monarchy. One source believes that will likely include King Charles and Queen Camilla; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Anne, Princess Royal, per Insider.

Charles is also expected to make some title changes in the near future. In addition to William and Kate already being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, it is assumed that Edward will soon become the new Duke of Edinburgh, an honor held by the late Prince Philip. In fact, Buckingham Palace announced the move back when Edward married Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in 1999, revealing that it had already been agreed upon by Elizabeth, Philip, and Charles, per Hello!

Royal watchers are also waiting for King Charles to hand the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the title of prince and princess. Charles, however, is taking his sweet time making a decision, reportedly waiting to see if his younger son can prove his trustworthiness, per the Daily Mail. But while some royals might receive titles, one source says that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — the daughters of the disgraced Prince Andrew — will probably be stripped of theirs.