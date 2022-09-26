King Charles Is Taking His Sweet Time Deciding On Archie And Lilibet's Royal Titles

One of the most surprising elements of King Charles III's ascension is the revelation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's young children might be entitled to royal titles. There's so much confusion surrounding Archie and Lilibet's new titles because, per the Daily Mail, official rules dictate that the grandchildren of the ruling sovereign have the right to be given such honors. Likewise, they can use the Royal Highness title, too, if their parents wish. But nobody is sure whether it will actually happen.

During their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan acknowledged she had no attachment to the "grandeur" of a royal title but took issues with Archie being denied the opportunity, allegedly for racist reasons. According to The Sun, though, the king might decide to let the kids be prince and princess but prohibit Archie and Lilibet from utilizing the Royal Highness moniker because, as a source clarified, much like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves, "they are not working royals."

The insider explained of the couple's reasoning, "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue, and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security." As a result, "They have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH." Either way, Charles is seemingly in no rush to confirm what he wants to do, especially judging by this latest report.