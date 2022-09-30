The Royal Tradition Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie Don't Follow

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a close bond with all of her grandchildren, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Royal expert Tom Quinn believes that the queen had a special place in her heart for them because the two sisters reminded her "something of her own relationship as a child with Princess Margaret" (per the documentary "Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses?" via Daily Express).

And the queen's feelings for Beatrice and Eugenie deepened after their parents' separated in 1992. "It's always very difficult for children to see their parents split up. And I think perhaps the queen even felt more maternal towards them. They'd had a very hard time," said royal expert Angela Levin.

Through the years, the relationship between the queen and her granddaughters continued to grow. Since the girls grew up near Windsor Castle, "they would often go and have tea with the Queen and Prince Philip," according to royal author Ingrid Seward. Beatrice was also tasked by her "granny" with renovating the childhood playhouse at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and she altered one of Elizabeth's dresses for her own wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. And when Eugenie got engaged to Jack Brooksbank, Her Majesty was one of the few people to hear the news right away.

Yet despite how much they loved their grandmother, there was one royal tradition Beatrice and Eugenie decided not to follow.