How Kate Middleton's Latest Move Could Impact Her Health

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, seems to be a natural athlete. She grew up participating in sports including rowing, swimming, and tennis, and has shown off her skills at press events where she played field hockey, table tennis, cricket, and sailing, just to name a few, per People. "Some of you may know that I love sport," Kate said during an appearance at SportsAid in 2016, per E! Online. "I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about. I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all. And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team."

So when Queen Elizabeth needed someone to replace Prince Harry, Duke of Cambridge, as the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, Kate seemed like the an obvious choice. The duchess even managed to impress some star players with her abilities on the field. Yet there is one physical activity Kate has avoided throughout the years: anything that has to do with horses. This might seem surprising since her husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is an avid polo player, but Kate actually has a good reason for her decision — she is allergic to horses.

But the Cambridges' recent move to Windsor might help improve the duchess' health when she's around the animals.