Gavin Newsom Makes It Crystal Clear Where He Stands With Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom sat down with MSNBC in a television interview to discuss going head-to-head with GOP governors, his take on Joe Biden's presidency, and even addressed where he stands with his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

People reports that Guilfoyle, a former Fox News weekend show host, filed for divorce in 2005. Clearly, Newsom, a progressive Democrat, and Guilfoyle, a Trump-endorsing Republican, have different political stances, which begs the question, do the former couple still keep in contact?

"Nope, not lately," Newsom told MSNBC host, Alex Wagner via Twitter. "You also understand, we had a different relationship with [Donald] Trump when I was governor as well. We had an interesting, not-as-combative relationship, even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along."

Guilfoyle has yet to make any retorts on her ex-husband's comments.