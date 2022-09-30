Gavin Newsom Makes It Crystal Clear Where He Stands With Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle
Since 2019, Gavin Newsom has been governor of California. In just that short amount of time, his accomplishments have been nothing short of impressive. Cal Matters reported in 2021, the former mayor of San Francisco had passed a multitude of bills to address plaguing the state. To name a few, he's invested in the homeless by providing hotels for housing, promised to move toward a phase-out of both fossil fuels and fracking, and provided free breakfast and lunch for school students.
While some speculated Newsom may be a contender for the 2024 presidential run, he recently confirmed that's not on his radar (via Business Insider).
But it's what Newsom said about his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in a sit-down interview with MSNBC that has people talking. Early in their union, Newsom and Guilfoyle were heralded as reminiscent of the Kennedys, and although marriage officially ended over 15 years ago, Newsom is speaking out on his relationship, or lack-thereof, with Guilfoyle as of late.
Gavin Newsom tells MSNBC that he's not in touch with his ex
“It must be weird for you.” California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/r35D3EbfN8— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 29, 2022
Californian Governor Gavin Newsom sat down with MSNBC in a television interview to discuss going head-to-head with GOP governors, his take on Joe Biden's presidency, and even addressed where he stands with his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
People reports that Guilfoyle, a former Fox News weekend show host, filed for divorce in 2005. Clearly, Newsom, a progressive Democrat, and Guilfoyle, a Trump-endorsing Republican, have different political stances, which begs the question, do the former couple still keep in contact?
"Nope, not lately," Newsom told MSNBC host, Alex Wagner via Twitter. "You also understand, we had a different relationship with [Donald] Trump when I was governor as well. We had an interesting, not-as-combative relationship, even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along."
Guilfoyle has yet to make any retorts on her ex-husband's comments.