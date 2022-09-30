Here's What The New King Charles III Coins Are Going To Look Like

Queen Elizabeth II became queen in 1952, and she reigned for a historically long 70 years (via History). In honor of her 70 years on the throne, the United Kingdom pulled out all the stops for the Platinum Jubilee, and this included an estimated spending of over $356 million on Platinum Jubilee souvenirs, according to The Washington Post.

There were any number of souvenirs people could buy with the queen's face on it for the occasion. However, the queen's face has also featured in everyday life since she is on money and stamps. There were five different versions of the queen's face on coins, starting in 1953, and by 1960, her face was on banknotes as well. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, billions of coins and banknotes with her face on them will end up being replaced with those featuring King Charles III, per CNN, and the Royal Mint has released the first look of King Charles III's coins.