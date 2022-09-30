Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.

One high-profile Florida resident could easily have left the scene and bunked quite happily elsewhere for the duration, but he stayed. Donald Trump rode out the catastrophe from his grand Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Rather than settling in for a Netflix binge, however, the former president took the opportunity to send out an email to his MAGA faithful. Per Business Insider, Trump criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, and presented a poll asking questions about the raid and about Joe Biden's competency. The letter concluded with an invitation to contribute to his political action committees. (Suggested minimum donation: $25.)

Braving a hurricane just to promote a fundraising effort seems like an odd choice. However, numerous outlets are pointing out another potential reason that Trump chose to stayed.