Abercrombie's Latest Downward Spike Might Have Fans Worried

As we look back to the 2000s with nostalgia, shopping at the local mall was a way of life as a teenager for many millennials. From the warm, mouthwatering smells of Cinnabon to the uplifting floral scent of Japanese Cherry Blossom coming from Bath and Body Works, there are so many pleasant memories from what many consider to be simpler times. However there's one scent that is absolutely unmistakable for many former mall mavens — Abercrombie & Fitch.

Previously known for loud music and a strong woodsy cologne aroma, one would have wondered if they had entered a nightclub. Now the store has made many changes and is almost unrecognizable. In 2014, Abercrombie transformed its business model by selling black clothes and eliminating sexualized marketing (per Insider). Time reports the clothing company reduced the cologne sprays by 25% along with adjusting other issues like music and lighting. According to Seventeen, the store also replaced their choice cologne called "Fierce" with "Ellwood" — a gender-neutral scent.

When new CEO, Fran Horowitz, took over in 2017, she implemented a number of business strategies including brand differentiation between Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) and sister brand Hollister, as well as adopting a more sophisticated marketing approach (per Fortune). Many like Teen Vogue have lauded the changes, calling the brand "cool again." However, The List charted foot traffic data of U.S.-based Abercrombie stores via Safe Graph, and it unfortunately looks like the brand's sales may be taking a downturn.