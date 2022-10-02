New Royal Portrait Of The Firm Members Draws Mixed Reactions On Twitter

It was perhaps an odd time to take a photo of the most senior members of the royal family. On the eve of the Queen's funeral, the new monarch, King Charles III, queen consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posed for a new portrait. The image, featuring all four royals, was shared via the official Twitter account of the King and Camilla, where it promptly stirred up a bit of a tizzy among fans.

One major sentiment among social media users was that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence in the official portrait was glaring, with one person tweeting, "Snubbing his other child and daughter in law again I see... what a great parent that is."

But it was the timing of the photo opp that really had folks scratching their heads. The Firm's likeness was snapped on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 18. And the smiles on the faces of her closest family members felt a bit macabre as a result.