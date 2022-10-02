Kamala Harris' Flub About North Korea Has Donald Trump — And Twitter — On Attack

A clip of Vice President Kamala Harris boasting about "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea" while speaking at the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea has gotten the attention of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and many Twitter users, to name a few. The puzzling comments, which are going viral on social media, saw the second in command of the United States of America saying at a podium that our nation "shares a very important relationship" with the communist country, going on to mistakenly brag, "It is an alliance that is strong and enduring" (via USA Today).

Hot off the heels of President Joe Biden's gaffe in which he inquired after the whereabouts of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who lost her life in a headline-making car crash over the summer, people were not about to let this flub go.

The most high-profile detractor was no doubt Trump, who spoke out about the prolific slip of the tongue at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, calling Harris a "North Korea sympathizer" and noting her comments were "the worst" he'd ever heard (via Twitter).

But the Republican leader's speech wasn't the final word on the matter.