Kamala Harris' Flub About North Korea Has Donald Trump — And Twitter — On Attack
A clip of Vice President Kamala Harris boasting about "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea" while speaking at the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea has gotten the attention of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and many Twitter users, to name a few. The puzzling comments, which are going viral on social media, saw the second in command of the United States of America saying at a podium that our nation "shares a very important relationship" with the communist country, going on to mistakenly brag, "It is an alliance that is strong and enduring" (via USA Today).
Hot off the heels of President Joe Biden's gaffe in which he inquired after the whereabouts of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who lost her life in a headline-making car crash over the summer, people were not about to let this flub go.
The most high-profile detractor was no doubt Trump, who spoke out about the prolific slip of the tongue at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, calling Harris a "North Korea sympathizer" and noting her comments were "the worst" he'd ever heard (via Twitter).
But the Republican leader's speech wasn't the final word on the matter.
Kamala Harris' mess-up did not go unnoticed
Kamala finally goes to the border to celebrate our alliance with the republic of North Korea pic.twitter.com/f58IetIgvS— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 30, 2022
Fox News host Tucker Carlson was another voice to join the chorus of people who felt outraged by Kamala Harris' unfortunate flub from the DMZ. He called out the VP's "alliance" with Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea.
Meanwhile, Twitter users didn't let the moment go unnoticed, with one person pointing out that it's been a bad week for the White House when it comes to misspeaking. Another individual was even more distraught over the Vice Presidential gaffe, tweeting, "I haven't heard a retraction from Kamala about our alliance with North Korea. Where is the congress and senate? She must be IMPEACHED IMMEDIATELY!"
More high-profile figures pounced, like Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who tweeted wryly that these things can be difficult, referring to mixing up North and South Korea, while Canadian columnist Brian Lilley joked the scene was something we might expect from the show "Veep."
Finally, a CPAC blogger called the whole thing "embarrassing."