The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

Daniel Goddard announced that he is now back in his native Australia. He told his followers on Instagram that he immediately jumped on the first plane to Sydney when he heard that his mother had suffered a stroke. He put it this way, "Life has this way of dealing us surprises but it's how you deal with these surprises and what you learn from them that matters the most, isn't it? I've kind of learned to appreciate the good when the good is good, because when it gets bad, you know, it gets bad."

Of course, it didn't take long at all for his fans to respond to the news. Many of them wrote comments such as, "No matter what we all go through in life.....We need to always put the people we love first!!" along with, "Wishing your mom a speedy recovery. Recently lost my dad after he was in the hospital for almost a month. I know seeing your parent in that setting can be hard. Remember you're not alone and we are all here to offer you the support you need."

Back in February, Goddard's mother visited the actor in Los Angeles and he posted a photo of the two of them on his Facebook page. It's without a doubt that Goddard is very close to his mom and that he wants to keep it this way.