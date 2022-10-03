The Crown Has Begun Its Search For A Young Prince Harry

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Netflix's "The Crown," a dramatized portrayal of the royal family, briefly paused production to pay tribute to the late monarch. Now, production crews for the show are back to work and filming the sixth season of the series, Daily Mail reports.

"The Crown" showcases the lives of the queen; Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Princess Margaret; and other key members of the royal family (per IMDb). One of the most intriguing points about the drama that keeps fans hooked is how the show evolves depending on the time period. Each season depicts a different set of years, swapping out actors as the characters age. Set to premiere in November, Season 5 will focus heavily on Princess Diana and the early 1990s, with Season 6 leading viewers into the early 2000s (via New York Post).

As Netflix prepares for the shooting of the sixth season, producers are looking for a budding actor to depict a young Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.