Here's How The Crown Is Responding To The Death Of The Queen

"The Crown" has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The streamer focuses on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her time as a young woman to her days as a seasoned monarch leading the royal family into the future. The series is currently filming the new season, but everything changed when the news of the queen's heartbreaking death was announced. According to Variety, production of "The Crown" is set to pause as a show of respect to the late monarch.

After the news of Elizabeth's passing was confirmed, the creator of "The Crown," Peter Morgan, released a statement (via Yahoo). "'The Crown' is a love letter to her," Morgan said of the queen. "I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Season 5 of "The Crown" is set to be released on Netflix in November. The new batch of episodes are expected to follow the royal family into the 1990s and through the tragic death of Princess Diana. Recently, the series cast a young Prince William and Kate Middleton for the final season, which will likely conclude in the 2000s. Perhaps the series will now have time to write a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the final season, as the show will surely garner much attention when it returns this fall.