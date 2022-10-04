Why General Hospital's Brook Lynn Will Look Different With A Familiar Recast

Since returning to "General Hospital" as a main character in 2019, the role of Brook Lynn has been played by Amanda Setton. However, in late 2020, the role was recast with Briana Lane so that Setton could bow out for maternity leave. Since returning from maternity leave, Setton has been at the forefront of the most buzzworthy storylines on the show. Her storyline alongside Kristen Storms' Maxie Jones to conceal the identity of one of Maxie's baby played out across many months. Lately, Brook Lynn has focused on her fledgling relationship with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and transitioning him from police detective to pop music superstar (via Soaps In Depth).

Things between Chase and Brook Lynn have been stopping and starting for months because neither of them can allow it to move to the next level. Since the Quartermaine picnic ended in Ava Jermone's (Maura West) stabbing, they've attempted something real. Chase confessed his feelings for Brook Lynn, and she's still actively trying to make his music career take off. Things will look different in at least one upcoming episode as things evolve between Chase and Brook Lynn (via Soaps). For one episode, Sutton will hand the reins to the bold and sassy character and let someone else fill in Brook Lynn's shoes.

However, fans will be excited at the person stepping into the role of Brook Lynn. Instead of an unknown, it'll be someone quite familiar to viewers.