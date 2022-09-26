How General Hospital Fans Really Feel About All The Murder And Misery Plaguing Port Charles

Several denizens in the city of Port Charles on "General Hospital" have had a rough time the past couple of years. The marriage of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) fell apart, per Celebrating the Soaps. According to Soaps She Knows, Carly's bad luck continued when she gambled away her half of the Metro Court hotel. Carly and Sonny's best friend, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), was killed while saving the lives of several people (via Soaps in Depth).

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), had been struggling with drug addiction and the loss of her infant child. Recently her husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), was killed when he fell victim to a serial killer who uses a hook to attack their targets (per Celeb Dirty Laundry). Ava Jerome (Maura West) was the first victim of 'The Hook,' but she survived. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) has been dealing with periods of blacking out — a situation that may relate to childhood trauma — putting her on the list of suspects since she blacked out when Ava was attacked (via Celebrating the Soaps). Fans have theorized that the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) may be back from the dead and seeking revenge as the hook killer.

With other characters including Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) possibly being targeted by "The Hook," fans reacted to the latest gloom and doom in Port Charles on social media.