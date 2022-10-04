Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.

Lynn's most recent venture came in 2021 when she released what would end up being her final album, "Still Woman Enough." On October 4, 2022, the 90-year-old was pronounced dead, with her family stating that she died from natural causes (via TMZ). With such a long, successful career, you may be surprised at just how much Loretta Lynn was worth at the time of her death.