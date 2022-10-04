Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Lynn's most recent venture came in 2021 when she released what would end up being her final album, "Still Woman Enough." On October 4, 2022, the 90-year-old was pronounced dead, with her family stating that she died from natural causes (via TMZ). With such a long, successful career, you may be surprised at just how much Loretta Lynn was worth at the time of her death.
Loretta Lynn found success monetarily and personally
Loretta Lynn's career began when her husband bought her a guitar and she taught herself how to play, per Celebrity Net Worth. Lynn eventually found major success in the music industry, releasing a number of albums and touring for over 50 years until she was forced to stop due to a stroke in 2017, per TMZ.
At the time of her death, Loretta Lynn was said to be worth $65 million — an impressive number for an even more impressive star. Lynn lived a long life and during her many years performing, she was nominated for a Grammy 18 times, had 21 of her songs become no. 1 on the charts, and even had 11 albums reach that coveted top spot as well.
At the time of her death, Lynn was living at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, per her website, focusing on spending time with her four surviving children (her two oldest children have passed) and keeping up with fans on social media. Lynn leaves behind her children, grandchildren, and some of the most iconic songs of our time.