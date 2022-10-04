The Reason King Charles' Relationship With Prince William Is About To Get Complicated

King Charles is coming under fire over his royal inheritance from the queen, with critics calling for the new sovereign to pay taxes on the hefty sum. Newsweek confirmed Charles got access to his mother's eye-watering personal fortune, valued at around £370 million (over $421 million), upon her death. And, per the Daily Mail, 63% of British citizens believe that the king should be taxed on his inheritance accordingly, particularly considering Charles is already fabulously wealthy.

However, NPR points out that Queen Elizabeth II made an agreement, back in 1993, with then-Prime Minister John Major to save inheritances picked up by a sovereign's successor from being subject to the 40% inheritance tax. At the time, Major claimed doing so would stop any "danger of the assets of the monarchy being salami-sliced away by capital taxation through generations, thus changing the nature of the institution in a way that few people in this country would welcome."

With the energy and cost of living crises ravaging the country, though, Britons are understandably less sympathetic. On that basis, King Charles owns several homes in the U.K., but one in particular has led to an interesting role reversal with his son that should have them chuckling with schadenfreude.