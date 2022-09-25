King Charles Is Coming Under Fire Over His Royal Inheritance From The Queen

It seems that King Charles III isn't looking to change up royal tradition. The king's first speech to the public after the death of Queen Elizabeth II charmed people across the world. Like his predecessors, the king highlighted the work of those before him and presented a message of hope. "In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations ...That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today," King Charles III said, according to KTRK-TV.

In addition to taking on the British throne, King Charles III has inherited his mother's wealth, which is estimated to be worth £370 million, according to Newsweek. While the king is coming into millions, U.K. citizens struggle with increased cost-of-living. However, it's the effects of a deal Queen Elizabeth II and a former prime minister made almost three decades ago that's coming under scrutiny.