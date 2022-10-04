Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Resembles His Famous Relative In A Tragic Way
When King Charles III ascended the throne in September 2022, many celebrities shared their memories of meeting the former Prince of Wales. On Twitter, Rosanne Cash posted a rare throwback photo of her father, Johnny Cash, meeting Charles in 1976. Thanks to the lighting and the rare sighting of Charles with a beard, people couldn't believe how much the king looked like his younger son.
Prince Harry's looks are often compared to other royal family members, particularly his mother, Princess Diana (via Us Weekly). He's also been said to have inherited his late grandfather Prince Philip's features — more so when Philip was in his teens. As Hello! notes, the two shared a striking resemblance that included "the same mannerisms and expressions."
Harry has also been compared to his aunt and uncle, Diana's siblings Sarah McCorquodale and Charles Spencer, most notably for their hair coloring.
But, for one royal biographer, there's another member of the royal family Harry resembles the most — and not for the reason you may think.
Prince Harry and King Edward VIII shared a similar sadness, according to an author
According to royal biographer Hugo Vickers, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shares an uncanny resemblance to King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vickers claims that Harry and his great-uncle "seemed to radiate a great sadness" after leaving the royal family. However, while the circumstances of their departures were different, both went on to live a life of privacy with their families.
In Vickers' opinion, Harry "looks thoroughly miserable" in the years following his and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's, decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 (via Time). He similarly describes Edward, saying that if you wanted "to know what he really thought," all you had to do was "look at his eyes."
Vickers isn't alone in his opinion. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield also compared Harry to his great-uncle, telling GB News (via Geo News) that the former monarch "found he had nothing to do with the rest of his life" after abdicating and leaving the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't stopped working since leaving the royal family
That may have been true for Edward VIII, but things are marginally different for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Since stepping down from his role as a senior royal, he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have created their own organization, Archewell, through which they conduct nonprofit work for charities, companies, and other organizations, like the Aspen Institute, the Center For Humane Technology, Global Citizen, UCLA Center For Critical Internet Inquiry, and World Central Kitchen.
The foundation has also given grants to other organizations, including Mind, Girls Inc., the National Women's Law Center, and PressPad (via the Archewell site).
Harry is still heavily involved with the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2013 following a trip to the Warrior Games held in the United States. During Harry and Meghan's European tour in September 2022, they stopped off in Düsseldorf, Germany, for an event marking a year until the city hosts the next Invictus Games (via People).