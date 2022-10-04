Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Resembles His Famous Relative In A Tragic Way

When King Charles III ascended the throne in September 2022, many celebrities shared their memories of meeting the former Prince of Wales. On Twitter, Rosanne Cash posted a rare throwback photo of her father, Johnny Cash, meeting Charles in 1976. Thanks to the lighting and the rare sighting of Charles with a beard, people couldn't believe how much the king looked like his younger son.

Prince Harry's looks are often compared to other royal family members, particularly his mother, Princess Diana (via Us Weekly). He's also been said to have inherited his late grandfather Prince Philip's features — more so when Philip was in his teens. As Hello! notes, the two shared a striking resemblance that included "the same mannerisms and expressions."

Harry has also been compared to his aunt and uncle, Diana's siblings Sarah McCorquodale and Charles Spencer, most notably for their hair coloring.

But, for one royal biographer, there's another member of the royal family Harry resembles the most — and not for the reason you may think.