The Hilarious Comparison Twitter Is Making Between Ron DeSantis And Nancy Sinatra

In the 1960s, Nancy Sinatra made white go-go boots a coveted wardrobe staple for women across all walks (get it?) of life (via Groovy History). The ex-wife of legend Frank Sinatra died in 2018, but her Austin Powers-esque fashion statement is making a comeback in the most unexpected way possible.

You likely didn't have Ron DeSantis riffing on Sinatra while touring Hurricane Ian damage on your bingo card. But the Florida leader did just that and, well, Twitter is having an absolute field day making fun of the white galoshes the Governor sported in photos that are going viral online.

"Holy Moly, doesn't Ron have family, friends, or a staffer to tell him 'Those Nancy Sinatra white go-go boots are not a good look Bud?'" tweeted one person in part as memes of DeSantis next to Sinatra exploded on Twitter.

Among the most hilarious tweets comparing the Sunshine Stater to the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer was an individual joking the Republican must be a "closet Nancy Sinatra fan." Meanwhile, another person opined that Sinatra wore the look better "by a mile," echoing the sentiment of countless other observers.