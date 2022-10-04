The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).

It comes to no surprise the wide-spread shock that followed the announcement of her death in early October. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement shared with The Associated Press. The mother of six will be remembered as a groundbreaking figure who was able to break into the country music sphere in the early 1960s while it was still very much male-dominated and create songs about the rural life experience.