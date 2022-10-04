Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News
In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.
Married in 2008, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict — both famous actors — have split (per TMZ). The outlet reports that Mowry has filed for divorce, and on October 4 she shared a personal, vulnerable post on her Instagram announcing the news of her split from Hardrict. In the caption, the "Sister Sister" star wrote, "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness ... I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
While Hardrict's first name is now trending on Twitter thanks to the announcement, even Mowry's biggest fans can't deny that the two actors have built quite a life together over the years.
The pair have a lot of history tying them together
Unlike many of the couples that Cosmopolitan reports have broken up so far this year, actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have been connected for decades. According to Creeto, the former couple first met in 1990, and eventually starred in the thriller movie "Hollywood Horror," which the outlet reports was released in 2005. After becoming friends on the film set, the co-stars began dating. In April 2008, People exclusively reported that Mowry and Hardrict married, and that the couple got engaged on Christmas Day two years prior.
At present, although Yahoo! shares that the "Twitches" actor has filed for divorce after a 14-year love story, Mowry and Hardrict still have plenty of happy memories and special things for which they can stay connected outside of marriage — especially their children. As TMZ reported, the former couple has two children together named Cree and Cairo, so they can still hope for a positive future as a family unit. As Mowry shared in her heartfelt Instagram post regarding her split from Hardrict, "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."