Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News

In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.

Married in 2008, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict — both famous actors — have split (per TMZ). The outlet reports that Mowry has filed for divorce, and on October 4 she shared a personal, vulnerable post on her Instagram announcing the news of her split from Hardrict. In the caption, the "Sister Sister" star wrote, "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness ... I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

While Hardrict's first name is now trending on Twitter thanks to the announcement, even Mowry's biggest fans can't deny that the two actors have built quite a life together over the years.